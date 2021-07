LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across Britain rose 0.9% in the week to July 17 compared with the previous week, boosted by the hot and sunny weather, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, were down 24.9% compared with the same week in 2019, before the pandemic started to disrupt traffic. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)