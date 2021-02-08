UK shopper numbers up 6.7% last week on "lockdown fatigue"

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations rose by 6.7% in the week to Feb. 6 versus the previous week, adding to evidence of lockdown fatigue, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

“With shopper activity increasing for the past three weeks despite all but essential stores remaining closed, the results are delivering ever more compelling evidence of escalating lockdown fatigue,” said Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard.

The researcher said footfall was 63.9% lower than in the same week last year. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)