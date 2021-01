LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Total shopper numbers across British retail destinations rose by 9% in the week to Jan. 23, versus the previous week, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said the rise was the first in five weeks and was a possible indication of “lockdown fatigue” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springboard said footfall was 65.3% lower than in the same week last year. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)