Market News
August 10, 2020 / 10:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK shopper numbers rise after launch of "Eat Out to Help Out" scheme

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 3.8% in the week to August 8 versus the week before, with the start of the government’s “Eat Out to Help Out” scheme helping evening trade more than lunchtimes, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

The 500 million-pound ($653 million) scheme offers 50% off the bill for eat-in food and drink - up to 10 pounds per person and excluding alcohol - on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August. It launched last Monday.

Springboard said shopper numbers, or footfall, across all UK retail destinations remained more than a third lower than in 2019, with a year-on-year decline of 34%. ($1 = 0.7660 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Costas Pitas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below