Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 9, 2019 / 9:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

BBC fires radio presenter after chimpanzee tweet about Britain's new royal baby

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The BBC has fired a British radio presenter who tweeted an image of a chimpanzee dressed in clothes below the caption “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.

Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to a baby boy, Archie, the first mixed race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

“Just got fired,” Danny Baker, a broadcaster with BBC Radio 5 Live, said on Twitter. The BBC also reported the news. A spokesman for the BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below