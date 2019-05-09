BBC fires radio presenter after chimpanzee tweet about Britain's new royal baby

LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - The BBC has fired a British radio presenter who tweeted an image of a chimpanzee dressed in clothes below the caption “Royal Baby leaves hospital”.

Meghan, wife of Prince Harry, gave birth in the early hours of Monday morning to a baby boy, Archie, the first mixed race child to be born into a senior position in British royalty in recent history.

“Just got fired,” Danny Baker, a broadcaster with BBC Radio 5 Live, said on Twitter. The BBC also reported the news. A spokesman for the BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)