It's a boy: Kate, wife of UK's prince William, gives birth

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Kate, wife of UK’s Prince William, gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, the couple’s third child, her husband’s office said.

The boy, the couple’s second son, weighed 8 lbs 7oz and William was present for the birth.

“The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Harry and members of both families have been informed and are delighted with the news,” Kensington Palace said.

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)