Smiling Prince William and Kate leave hospital with newborn son

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate left hospital with smiles on Monday carrying their newborn son, less than 7 hours after his birth.

Carrying the baby boy in a car seat, William and Kate smiled and waved to a crowd of well-wishers outside the hospital before driving off in a Land Rover.

Kate gave birth to a baby boy at 1001 GMT. William was present for the birth at St Mary’s Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)