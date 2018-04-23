FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
British PM May congratulates William and Kate on birth of baby boy
Sections
Featured
Rail, trucking stocks are cheap but trade wars a risk
Economy
Rail, trucking stocks are cheap but trade wars a risk
Low profile hedge funds post high returns
Sohn Investment Conference
Low profile hedge funds post high returns
GM Korea reaches tentative wage deal, avoids bankruptcy
Business
GM Korea reaches tentative wage deal, avoids bankruptcy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2018 / 12:37 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British PM May congratulates William and Kate on birth of baby boy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday congratulated Prince William and his wife Kate on the birth of a boy.

Kensington Palace said the baby was born at 1001 GMT and weighs 8 lbs 7oz (3.8 kg). William was present for the birth at St Mary’s Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born, it added.

“My warmest congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the birth of their baby boy,” May said. “I wish them great happiness for the future.” (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.