Queen Elizabeth ‘delighted’ at news of Meghan's pregnancy

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Queen Elizabeth smiles at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, Britain December 8, 2020. Glyn KIRK/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and the entire royal family are delighted at news that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are expecting their second child, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said on Sunday.

The spokesman said the Queen and her husband Prince Philip, Harry’s father Prince Charles and the whole family were “delighted” and wished the couple well. (This story corrects to Harry’s father, not brother, paragraph 2)