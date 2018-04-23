FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 23, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Prince William's wife Kate taken to hospital to give birth to third child

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Kate, the wife of Prince William, was admitted to hospital on Monday to give birth to the couple’s third child and the latest member of Britain’s royal family.

The Duchess of Cambridge, as Kate is officially known, was taken in the early stages of labour to the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born.

“The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge,” William’s office said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

