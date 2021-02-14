Britain's Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan expecting second child

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are expecting their second child, a spokesperson for the couple said on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018. REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, stepped back from royal duties in January 2020 and moved with their first son Archie to Southern California to live a more independent life and escape the British media.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child”, the spokesperson said.

The announcement was accompanied by a black and white photograph of a visibly pregnant Meghan lying on grass with one hand on her stomach and her head resting on the smiling prince’s leg. The photo was taken by longtime friend and photographer Misan Harriman.

Archie was born in May 2019.

Since ending their royal duties, Harry and Meghan have continued charity work and signed TV and other media deals, launching their debut podcast in December.

Last year, Meghan revealed that she had a miscarriage in July, in an extraordinarily personal disclosure coming from a high-profile British royal.

The couple married in a glittering ceremony in 2018 that captured the world’s attention but later gave up their official royal roles following disagreements with other family members and in the face of huge media attention.

Their relationship with the British press swiftly soured and the couple have launched legal cases against several newspapers.

Last week Meghan won a privacy claim against the paper for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.