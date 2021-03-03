Buckingham Palace 'very concerned' about bullying claims by former staff of Harry and Meghan

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Britain, March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace said it was “very concerned” about a report in the Times newspaper detailing allegations of bullying from the former staff of Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan.

“Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned.”

The Royal Household will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace, it added.