LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth’s 97-year-old husband Prince Philip has voluntarily given up his driving licence after being involved in a crash last month, the BBC quoted Buckingham Palace as saying on Saturday.

Philip escaped without injury when the Land Rover he was driving flipped over following a collision with a car on Jan. 17 close to the royals’ Sandringham residence in eastern England. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by John Stonestreet)