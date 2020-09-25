Britain's Princess Eugenie is pregnant, Buckingham Palace says

FILE PHOTO: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank leave St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding, in Windsor, Britain October 12, 2018. Steve Parsons/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, is pregnant and expecting to give birth in early 2021, Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news.”