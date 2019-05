AMSTERDAM, May 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry said on Thursday during his first business trip since becoming a father that he had “no idea” whether newborn son Archie will attend the 2020 Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

Harry was in the Netherlands for an event marking one year until the Invictus Games, an international sporting event the Duke of Sussex founded for military personnel wounded in action. (Reporting by Bart Meijer; Writing by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Toby Chopra)