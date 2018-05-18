UPDATE 1-UK Princes Harry and William go on Windsor walkabout to greet fans before wedding

(Adds detail)

WINDSOR, England, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and elder brother, Prince William, left Windsor Castle on Friday to greet royal fans ahead of Harry’s wedding on Saturday to U.S. actress Meghan Markle.

To loud cheers from the crowd, Harry emerged from the castle wearing a grey jacket, white shirt and slacks. He was given a teddy bear by one fan.

Outside the Horse and Groom pub, Harry shook hands with fans and spoke to children in the crowd while well-wishers filmed his every move on their telephones.