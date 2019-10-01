Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 1, 2019 / 7:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Meghan Markle files legal claim against newspaper over letter publication

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has filed a claim against the Mail on Sunday newspaper over the publication of a private letter which her husband said showed she had become the latest victim of Britain’s tabloid media.

“Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences,” Prince Harry said in a statement.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces,” he said.

The Mail on Sunday could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below