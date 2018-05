WINDSOR, England, May 18 (Reuters) - Meghan Markle has asked Britain’s heir to the throne, Prince Charles, to walk her down the aisle on Saturday at her wedding to his son Prince Harry after her own father had to pull out because of ill health.

“The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms Markle to The Royal Family in this way,” Kensington Palace said in a statement. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)