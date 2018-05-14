FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 1:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to stay at separate hotels on eve of wedding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will stay at separate hotels in the Windsor area on the night before their wedding, Kensington Palace said.

“Prince Harry will stay at the Dorchester Collection’s Coworth Park. His Royal Highness will be joined by Best Man The Duke of Cambridge,” Kensington Palace said, referring to Harry’s older brother Prince William.

“Ms. Markle, accompanied by her mother, Ms. Doria Ragland, will stay at Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust’s Cliveden Estate.”

By then newly married, the couple will attend Prince Charles’ 70th birthday patronage celebration in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on May 22. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Estelle Shirbon)

