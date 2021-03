FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo. Harpo Productions/Joe Pugliese/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - More than 49.1 million people around the world have watched Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, U.S. television network CBS said on Tuesday.