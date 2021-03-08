British minister says on Meghan interview: no place for racism in our society

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, looks on as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, gives a speech, during a visit to the Youth Employment Services (YES) Hub in Tembisa township, near Johannesburg, South Africa, October 2, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s children’s minister said on Monday that there was no place for racism in society after Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, accused someone in Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son’s skin might be.

“There is absolutely no place for racism in our society,” Vicky Ford told Sky News, though she said she had not seen the CBS interview which was aired overnight.