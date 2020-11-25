Buckingham Palace makes no comment on Meghan's "deeply personal" disclosure

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, arrives to meet academics and students during a roundtable discussion on female access to higher education with the Association of Commonwealth Universities, at the University of Johannesburg, Johannesburg, South Africa, October 1, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday that an article by Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in which she revealed that she had a miscarriage, was “a deeply personal matter which we would not comment on”.

Separately, a palace source said there was understandable sadness in the royal family about the disclosure by Prince Harry’s wife, which came in a New York Times article.