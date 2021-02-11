UK judge rules tabloid paper breached Duchess Meghan's privacy

LONDON, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, has won her privacy case against a tabloid newspaper which printed extracts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father after a London High Court judged issued a summary judgement in her favour on Thursday.

Meghan, 39, the wife of Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince Harry, had sued publisher Associated Newspapers after its Mail on Sunday tabloid printed parts of the handwritten letter she sent to her father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Judge Mark Warby ruled the articles did breach her privacy. However, he said issues relating to her copyright of the letter would need to be settled at a trial. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by James Davey)