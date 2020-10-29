Meghan Markle wins bid to delay court battle with newspaper

LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, won her bid to have a privacy action against a tabloid newspaper delayed after a London court ruled last month the paper could amend its case to include details from a recently published biography.

“My conclusion is that the right decision in all the circumstances is to grant the application,” Mark Warby, the judge said.

“That means the trial of 11 January 2021 will be vacated and the trial will be re-fixed for a new date in the autumn.”