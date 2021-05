LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Meghan, Britain’s Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children’s book in June titled “The Bench” about the relationship between a father and son, publisher Random House said on Tuesday.

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” Meghan said in a statement. “That poem became this story.” (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Costas Pitas)