LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, returned to their Windsor Castle residence after leaving hospital on Tuesday, a Reuters witness said.

The prince, who had spent four weeks in hospital, waved as he was driven into the royal residence to the west of London where his wife has been during his hospital stay. (Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Estelle Shirbon)