Britain's Prince Philip undergoes successful heart procedure: palace

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

“His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” the palace said.

Philip, 99, was admitted to hospital on Feb. 16 after he felt unwell to receive treatment for an unspecified, but not COVID-19-related, infection.