LONDON, April 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s Prince Philip, the 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth, was admitted to hospital and will have surgery on his hip on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said.

“His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted to King Edward VII Hospital in London this afternoon, for planned surgery on his hip which will take place tomorrow,” a spokeswoman said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)