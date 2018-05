WINDSOR, England, May 18 (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip met Meghan Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, on the eve of Prince Harry’s wedding to the U.S. actress at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace said.

A spokesman said the queen and Philip met Ragland, a yoga instructor, with Harry and Markle on Friday afternoon. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)