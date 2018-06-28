FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 10:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

Queen Elizabeth, 92, feeling "under the weather" and will miss St Paul's service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, 92, is feeling unwell and will not attend a special service on Thursday at St Paul’s Cathedral, Buckingham Palace said.

“The queen is feeling under the weather today and has decided not to attend this morning’s service at St Paul’s Cathedral marking the 200th anniversary of the Order of St Michael and St George,” the palace added.

“Her Majesty will be represented by The Duke of Kent as Grand Master of the Order,” a palace statement said.

Elizabeth, the world’s oldest and longest-reigning living monarch, celebrated her 92nd birthday in April. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addision)

