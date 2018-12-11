By popular demand - Meghan and Harry live figures go on show in Berlin

BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dressed in Christmas jumpers and with gaudy tinsel around their necks, a pregnant Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and her husband, Britain’s Prince Harry, grin and wave at visitors to Berlin’s Madame Tussauds museum.

Unlike the museum’s usual wax figures, the new moving figures are actors wearing silicone masks modelled on their subjects’ features. They decorate a tree, pose with visitors and gaze lovingly at each other.

The museum unveiled a so-called “live figure” of U.S. President Donald Trump in August, which proved popular with visitors.

“We always ask visitors who they’d like to see and it was very clear they wanted to see a pregnant Meghan. If Kate was pregnant maybe it would have been different,” said museum spokeswoman Nina Zerbe, referring to the Duchess of Cambridge.

“This pair haven’t been around so long, they don’t have that many public engagements and there is a lot of speculation about how big her belly is and whether it will be a boy or a girl... that is surely why people wanted to see these two,” added Zerbe. (Reporting by Reuters Television Writing by Alexandra Hudson)