May 19, 2018 / 10:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Air traffic controllers give Harry and Meghan the gift of silence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINDSOR, England, May 19 (Reuters) - British air traffic controllers gave Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a rare wedding gift - 15 minutes of guaranteed peace and quiet for the ceremony without the roar of airliners passing overhead.

Britain’s National Air Traffic Services said the nearby Heathrow Airport had agreed “a 15 minute no-fly period over Windsor” in the build-up to the vows.

Heathrow, Europe’s busiest airport, is around 10 miles (16 km) from the wedding venue in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle. (Reporting by Andrew Heavens)

