Harry, Meghan and Megan to crew British Airways royal wedding flight

LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - A British Airways flight will celebrate Britain’s royal wedding on Saturday by flying to Canada with crew who are all named Harry or Meghan.

Harry, 33, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson and the sixth-in-line to the British throne, and Meghan Markle, 36, will marry on Saturday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, in a ceremony set to attract huge attention around the world.

British Airways said the flight from London Heathrow to Toronto, the city where Markle used to live and where the pair made their first public appearance together, will be staffed by two Harrys, seven Megans and one Meghan, and flown by Senior First Officer Harry Blake.

BA customer Service Manager Megan Horsley will lead the onboard crew and said the specially-staffed flight was a fitting homage but admitted it would have its drawbacks.

“I’ve flown with another Megan once or twice before, but never seven so we might have to all call each other by our surnames during this very special flight,” she said.

Companies like BA are seeking a slice of the action as wedding fever builds ahead of the big day, when thousands of royal fans are expected to descend on Windsor.

BA also said any passengers named Harry, Meghan or Megan flying on Saturday will be allowed to use its first-class lounge and all customers on the day will be given lemon and elderflower Victoria sponges, the same flavour as the royal couple’s wedding cake.

Wedding highlights will also be available to watch on flights from the day after, BA said, as well as “Suits,” the TV series where Markle made her name, and documentaries on the couple and Windsor Castle. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)