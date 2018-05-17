Markle confirms her father will miss royal wedding to Prince Harry

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Meghan Markle said on Thursday her father would miss her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry, following media reports that he underwent heart surgery on Wednesday.

Harry, sixth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, a star in TV drama “Suits”, will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

“Sadly my father will not be attending our wedding,” Markle said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”