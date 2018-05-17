FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Markle confirms her father will miss royal wedding to Prince Harry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Meghan Markle said on Thursday her father would miss her wedding to Britain’s Prince Harry, following media reports that he underwent heart surgery on Wednesday.

Harry, sixth-in-line to the throne, and Markle, a star in TV drama “Suits”, will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle on Saturday.

“Sadly my father will not be attending our wedding,” Markle said in a statement issued by Kensington Palace. “I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison

