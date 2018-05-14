UK palace says no comment on report Markle's father won't attend wedding

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Kensington Palace, the office of Britain’s Prince Harry, said it had no comment to make on a report by U.S. celebrity news site TMZ which said the father of U.S. actress Meghan Markle would not be attending Saturday’s wedding of his daughter to Harry.

TMZ said on Monday that Thomas Markle had decided not to attend the marriage of his daughter to the British royal, who is Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, after media reports that he had staged paparazzi photographs.

The website also said Markle suffered a heart attack six days ago but had checked himself out of the hospital in order to the ceremony at Windsor Castle, the queen’s home west of London.

“We have got nothing on this at the moment,” a spokesman for Kensington Palace said. (Reporting by Michael Holden Editing by William Schomberg)