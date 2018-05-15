Blimey! Words With Friends adds British slang for royal wedding

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Reuters) - Is Meghan Markle getting the collywobbles? Has Prince Harry lined up his chums for a knees-up? Hope no one drops any clangers at the wedding on Saturday.

Gobsmacked? Or just confused by British slang?

Now is the time to get a better handle on what passes for ace (awesome) or naff (unfashionable) in British culture thanks to some new additions to the popular mobile game Words With Friends.

Words With Friends developer Zynga said on Tuesday some 20 playable British slang words had been added to the game in honor of the May 19 wedding in England of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle.

“My hope is that more people will become familiar with the expressions we chose for the game, enjoy them with their friends, and that I won’t have to explain what ‘knackered’ means,” said British actress Elizabeth Hurley, who helped choose the selections for the new Words With Friends 2 royal social dictionary.

The new slang includes ghastly (horrible), cheerio (goodbye), knackered (tired), and jammy (very lucky).

Collywobbles is a popular British term for butterflies in the stomach, chums are friends, clangers are mistakes, a knees-up is a boisterous party, gobsmacked means astonished and blimey is a term of surprise.

Along with the new terms, Words With Friends 2 includes a “Downton Abbey” social challenge in which players can sharpen their skills alongside characters from the British television series.

Words With Friends 2, which is similar to the board game Scrabble, is available at the App store and Google Play. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant Editing by Tom Brown)