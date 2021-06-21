New 200 million pound royal yacht is a 'good idea', business minister says

Slideshow ( 2 images )

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government’s plans to build a 200 million pound ($276.3 million) successor to the Royal Yacht Britannia, which was retired in 1997, are a good idea, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday.

“I think it is a good idea actually,” Kwarteng told Sky, though he said there was still a discussion in government over the plans. “It’s a huge amount of money.”

“What it does is it represents Britain - it is a symbol of Britain and if you are going on trade missions - that is exactly the way we would drive trade,” he said.

($1 = 0.7239 pounds)