Meghan goes back to Canada to be with son Archie after royal rift

LONDON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Meghan, the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, has gone back to Canada to be with their son after the couple made a shock announcement that they will step back from their royal roles and spend much of their time in North America.

A spokeswoman said Meghan had gone to Canada to be reunited with their son, Archie.

The couple blindsided the queen and the other senior royals on Wednesday when they said they wanted a more independent life which they hoped to finance themselves - a move that one royal source said had hurt and disappointed the family.

Queen Elizabeth and other senior British royals are now trying to thrash out a plan. (Reporting by Michael Holden; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)