Moscow accuses BBC of "violations" in Russia - agencies

MOSCOW, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Russia’s communications watchdog said on Thursday it had discovered “certain violations” committed by the BBC World News service operating in Russia during checks on the British broadcaster, Russian news agencies reported.

The watchdog, Roskomnadzor, said it was assessing how to proceed further in the case, the TASS news agency reported. It did not say what kind of violations had been committed. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Gareth Jones)