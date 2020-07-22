Britain rejects suggestion it avoided investigating Russia

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British security minister James Brokenshire rejected accusations the government had avoided examining whether Russia had meddled in the 2016 EU referendum, adding the government had taken steps to better deal with any threat from Moscow.

“We categorically reject any suggestion that the UK actively avoided investigating Russia,” he told lawmakers on Wednesday.

“We are unafraid to act wherever necessary to protect the UK and our allies from any state threat,” he said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and Paul Sandle; editing by Stephen Addison)