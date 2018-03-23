Denmark considering steps against Russia over nerve agent attack - PM

COPENHAGEN, March 23 (Reuters) - Denmark is considering taking steps against Russia in response to the nerve agent attack in Salisbury in Britain, in addition to measures taken by the European Union, Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Friday.

“The government will over the next few days very seriously consider if and how Denmark in addition to the decisions we have contributed to collectively can support Britain,” Lokke Rasmussen told broadcaster TV 2 in Brussels.

The steps could include calling back Danish diplomats in Russia or expelling Russian diplomats in Denmark, according to TV2.