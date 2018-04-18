FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 18, 2018 / 5:56 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Russia's RT a victim of "targeted scrutiny" by Britain - embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - “Targeted scrutiny” of broadcaster RT by Britain will affect press freedom and is a major cause for concern, Russia’s embassy in London said on Wednesday after Britain’s media regulator opened seven investigations into the Russian news channel.

“This targeted scrutiny, directed at one particular news organization and regarding one particular issue, amounts to pressure against this specific broadcaster,” the embassy said in a statement.

“This increased scrutiny is sure to affect press freedom in Britain, which causes major concern.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, writing by Alistair Smout; editing by Stephen Addison

