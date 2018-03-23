FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 23, 2018 / 11:50 AM / a day ago

Czech PM Babis says will "probably" expel Russian spies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - The Czech Republic will “probably” kick out Russian diplomats, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday after the European Union backed Britain in blaming the poisoning of a former Russian spy in England on Moscow.

EU states were coordinating on how to retaliate. Babis said he would consult with his foreign minister over the weekend and announce Prague’s decision on Monday. A Czech official said “a few individuals, not tens” will be expelled. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska Editing by Alison Williams)

