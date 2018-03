BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - European Union leaders agreed on Friday to recall the bloc’s envoy to Moscow for consultations, in a symbolic step as the Union backed Britain in blaming Russia for the nerve attack on a former Russian double agent, three diplomats said.

“He is being recalled for consultations,” one diplomat said.

German diplomat Markus Ederer is the current head of the European Union delegation to Russia. (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Gabriela Baczynska, Alistair Macdonald)