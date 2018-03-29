FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Kremlin says closely watching UK idea to limit access to Russian debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 29 (Reuters) - Russia is watching closely ideas floated by British Prime Minister Theresa May to limit London’s role in marketing Russian debt to investors, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Peskov said such ideas of limiting access to Russian debt, if implemented, would be harmful for Britain’s relations with other investors.

Asked about a suggestion that Austria could mediate between Russia and Britain in the case of a spy poisoning in England earlier this month, Peskov told a conference call that Russia needed “any voices that can help London see sense.” (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Gareth Jones)

