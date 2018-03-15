REFILE-Macron to respond firmly after Russia attack - presidential source

(Changes reporting credit)

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will act with “firmness” following the “despicable” attack in Britain, a presidential source said.

“This despicable attack will have consequences and the president will act firmly with his partners,” the source said.

The source said Macron would snub the official Russian stand at the Paris book fair later on Thursday to show solidarity with Britain. Macron said earlier he would announce further measures in the coming days.