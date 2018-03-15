FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 5:38 PM / in 17 hours

REFILE-Macron to respond firmly after Russia attack - presidential source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Changes reporting credit)

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will act with “firmness” following the “despicable” attack in Britain, a presidential source said.

“This despicable attack will have consequences and the president will act firmly with his partners,” the source said.

The source said Macron would snub the official Russian stand at the Paris book fair later on Thursday to show solidarity with Britain. Macron said earlier he would announce further measures in the coming days. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)

