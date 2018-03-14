France says too early to respond to poisoning of spy in Britain

PARIS, March 14 (Reuters) - French government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux on Tuesday said it was too early for Paris to decide on a response to the poisoning of a former double agent on British soil after London accused Russia of being behind the attack.

Calling the attack a “very serious act”, Griveaux said Paris was awaiting proof before deciding if it would take any counter-measures in solidarity with its “strategic ally” in London.

“Once the elements are proven, decisions will be made,” Griveaux told a regular news conference shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May said she was expelling Russian diplomats and suspending bilateral talks. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by John Irish)