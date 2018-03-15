Russian energy minister says heard UK may reduce Russian gas imports

MOSCOW, March 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s energy minister said on Thursday he “heard” that Britain was considering a reduction in gas imports from Russia as part of measures it is taking after blaming Moscow for the poisoning of a former Russian double agent in England.

Alexander Novak told reporters that each country was free to choose its own energy policy but added that such a decision by London, if taken, would be seen as “politically motivated”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who has squarely blamed Moscow for the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter with a military-grade nerve agent, confirmed to parliament on Wednesday that Britain was looking to countries other than Russia to supply gas.