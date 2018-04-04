Germany still backs Britain in blaming Russia for spy attack

BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - The German government still agrees with Britain that Russia is probably responsible for the poisoning of a former double agent after the head of Britain’s military research centre said he could not say whether the nerve agent had been made in Russia.

“Nothing has changed,” said government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer, adding: “We share Britain’s view that there is a high likelihood that Russia is behind it”.

Western countries, including Germany, have taken joint action in expelling Russian diplomats as a result of the nerve agent attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter in southern England last month. Moscow has retaliated with expulsions of its own. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Michelle Martin)