FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
September 14, 2018 / 3:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia accuses Britain of using Skripal affair to rally EU allies

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Britain was using the case of poisoned former double agent Sergei Skripal to rally European partners behind it at a time when Brexit was isolating London.

“There are no facts which we can address meaningfully,” Lavrov told reporters in Berlin after meeting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas. “It is pointless to have this discussion and we confirmed to our German partners that we see no proof.”

Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Paul Carrel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.